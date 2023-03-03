Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 668,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $290.76 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $232.97 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

