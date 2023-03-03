Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $20.90. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 157,105 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

About Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.