Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

DSP stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

