Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,706. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 367.50, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

