Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.