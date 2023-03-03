Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.

VFF stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio bought 54,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Patrick Henry purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio purchased 54,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,838,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

