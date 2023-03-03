Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 8.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. 345,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,849,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 737,710 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
