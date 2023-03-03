Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 8.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. 345,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,849,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 737,710 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.