Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

