Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 141,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.