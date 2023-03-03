Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.