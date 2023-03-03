Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Up 1.1%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile
The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.
