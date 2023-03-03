Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EDF opened at $5.02 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
