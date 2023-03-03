Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 76,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,255. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

