Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,933. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

