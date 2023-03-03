Vow One Day Volume Tops $303,279.12 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002526 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $93.07 million and approximately $303,279.12 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vow has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

