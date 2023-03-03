Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.49 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $94.75 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00015606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00040389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00219708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.33 or 0.99986050 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.46961425 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,510,667.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.