Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

