W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lowered by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305,003 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 1.93% of W.W. Grainger worth $477,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.09. 100,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.26. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $693.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

