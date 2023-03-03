Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $7.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.