Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.