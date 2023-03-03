Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,877,944 shares of company stock worth $853,606,339 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.29. 1,615,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.