Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Washington Federal worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 81.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.