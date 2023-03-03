Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells $120,888.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

