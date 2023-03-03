Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $642.16

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.16 ($7.75) and traded as low as GBX 473.60 ($5.71). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.03), with a volume of 17,989 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 641.20. The company has a market capitalization of £97.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,964.71, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

