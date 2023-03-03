WaykiChain Governance Coin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $184,782.74 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

