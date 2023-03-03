WazirX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. WazirX has a market cap of $67.86 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00422684 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.57 or 0.28570651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.