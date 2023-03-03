Wedbush Cuts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $38.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.58.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,472,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.