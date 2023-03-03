Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

