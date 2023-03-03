Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IGM Financial (OTCMKTS: IGIFF):

2/13/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

2/13/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

2/10/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

2/10/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

2/10/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

1/25/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

1/24/2023 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

IGIFF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.01. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.