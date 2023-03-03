Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB):

2/21/2023 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 798,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,587. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

