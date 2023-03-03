Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

2/28/2023 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/13/2023 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Standard Chartered had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/2/2023 – Standard Chartered was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

1/17/2023 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.65) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:STAN opened at GBX 785.40 ($9.48) on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 704.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

