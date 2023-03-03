Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.