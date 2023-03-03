Wells Fargo & Company Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $221.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

