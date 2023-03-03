Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.97.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

