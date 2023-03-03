Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. Wendy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 1,932,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,579. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

