Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAL. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $93.09.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

