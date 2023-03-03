Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.30. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 212,109 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$341.10 million, a PE ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07.

In related news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,191.47. 15.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

