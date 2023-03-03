Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.30. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 212,109 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$341.10 million, a PE ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
