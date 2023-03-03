WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Director Sells $240,245.72 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX opened at $194.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

