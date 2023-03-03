Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

