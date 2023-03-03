Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
