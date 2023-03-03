Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

