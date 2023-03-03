WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.40. 19,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,840. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,790 shares of company stock valued at $398,731. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.