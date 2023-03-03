Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $6.30. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 392 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wienerberger (WBRBY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.