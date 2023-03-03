William Blair Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.68). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,477,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,400 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

