William Gordon Stone III Sells 36,025 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $47.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Recommended Stories

