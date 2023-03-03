William Gordon Stone III Sells 36,025 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $47.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Recommended Stories

