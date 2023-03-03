Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $37,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $238.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average is $229.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.