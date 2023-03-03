Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 32500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

