Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 35,333 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Wireless Telecom Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

