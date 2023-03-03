Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.83

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 85206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.84.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.