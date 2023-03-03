WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.24

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.16 million and $26.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.01305013 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013215 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00033151 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.01671012 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
