WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.24

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.16 million and $26.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.01305013 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013215 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00033151 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.01671012 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02940403 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $35.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.