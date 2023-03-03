Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Tops $167.30 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $167.30 million and $276,797.89 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00424947 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.24 or 0.28723633 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,953,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,114,184 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,899,725 with 1,737,060,183 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09829739 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193,673.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

