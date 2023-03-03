Wrapped TRON Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.83 billion and $2.19 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00422208 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.32 or 0.28539021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0667153 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,697,127.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

